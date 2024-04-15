According to preliminary data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, Samsung has recaptured the top spot in global smartphone sales from Apple after losing it the previous year.

IDC says global smartphone shipments increased 7.8% year over year to 289.4 million units in the first quarter of 2024 (1Q24). The research group says Samsung sold 60.1 million smartphones in 1Q24 for 20.8% market share. That compares to 60.5 million units and 22.5% market share in 1Q23.

IDC says Apple should 50.1 million iPhones for 17.3% market share in 1Q24. That compares to sales of 55.4 million units and 20.7% market share in 1Q23. Samsung sales were down .7% annually, while iPhone sales dipped 9.6% year-over-year .

