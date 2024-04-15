Apple has updated its Sports app ahead of this weekend’s NBA and NHL playoffs.

With the update, Apple says fans will be able to “follow every matchup with added details on each series and more,” but we have not noticed any immediate changes in the app after updating to the new version. The first NBA and NHL playoff series begin on Saturday, April 20.

Sports is a free app for the iPhone that gives sports fans access to real-time scores, stats, and more. Designed for speed and simplicity, the app’s personalized experience puts users’ favorite leagues and teams front and center, featuring an easy-to-use interface designed by Apple, according to Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services. Apple Sports is available to download now in the App Store in the U.S., the U.K. and Canada.

Apple Sports keeps fans up to date on the following leagues currently in season:

MLS

NBA

NCAA basketball (men’s and women’s)

NHL

Bundesliga

LaLiga

Liga MX

Ligue 1

Premier League

Serie A

Additional leagues will become available on Apple Sports over time, including MLB, NFL, NCAAF, NWSL, and WNBA for their upcoming seasons.

