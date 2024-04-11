Yesterday at the Cannes International Series Festival (CANNESERIES), Apple TV+ celebrated the premiere of “Franklin” with executive producer and series star Michael Douglas and cast members Noah Jupe, Thibault de Montalembert, Daniel Mays, Ludivine Sagnier, Assaad Bouab, Lily Dupont, Xavier Brossard, Marc Francesco Duret, Olivier Claverie and Florence Darel.

Also in attendance at the pink carpet premiere event are executive producer and director Tim Van Patten, executive producers and writers Kirk Ellis and Howard Korder, and executive producers Philippe Maigret, Tony Krantz and Mark Mostyn.

Franklin” will make its global debut on Apple TV+ on April 12, 2024 and will air new episodes weekly every Friday through May 17, 2024.

Here’s how the series is described: Based on Pulitzer Prize winner Stacy Schiff’s book, “A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America,” “Franklin” explores the story of the greatest gamble of Benjamin Franklin’s career. In December 1776, Franklin is world famous for his electrical experiments, but his passion and power are put to the test when — as the fate of American independence hangs in the balance — he embarks on a secret mission to France.

At age 70, without any diplomatic training, Franklin convinced an absolute monarchy to underwrite America’s experiment in democracy. By virtue of his fame, charisma and ingenuity, Franklin outmaneuvered British spies, French informers and hostile colleagues to engineer the Franco-American alliance of 1778 and the peace treaty with England in 1783.

The eight-year French mission stands as Franklin’s most vital service to his country, without which America could not have won the Revolution. Diplomats and historians still regard it as the greatest single tour of duty by an ambassador in our nation’s history.

