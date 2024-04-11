Apple TV+ has announced that its hit Monsterverse series “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters,” from Legendary Entertainment, has been renewed for a second season.

What’s more, Apple TV+ has also struck a new multi-series deal with Legendary Entertainment, which includes a second season of “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters,” and multiple spinoff series based on the franchise.

Here’s how the series is described: Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco, and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” tracks two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later when Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga — spanning three generations — reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives.

The upcoming season of “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” is executive produced by showrunners and co-creators Chris Black and Matt Fraction, along with Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell from Safehouse Pictures, and Matt Shakman, Andrew Colville and Jen Roskind. Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita executive produce on behalf of Toho Co., Ltd., the owner of the Godzilla character. Toho licensed the rights to Legendary Entertainment for “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” as a natural byproduct of their long-term relationship with the film franchise.

The first season of “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” is now streaming globally on Apple TV+.

