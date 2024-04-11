Apple sent threat notifications to iPhone users in 92 countries on Wednesday, warning them that may have been targeted by mercenary spyware attacks, reports TechCrunch.

The notification didn’t disclose the attackers’ identities or the countries where users received notifications. “Apple detected that you are being targeted by a mercenary spyware attack that is trying to remotely compromise the iPhone associated with your Apple ID -xxx-, ”the tech giant wrote in the warning to affected customers. ““This attack is likely targeting you specifically because of who you are or what you do. Although it’s never possible to achieve absolute certainty when detecting such attacks, Apple has high confidence in this warning — please take it seriously,” Apple added in the text.

TechCrunch notes that sends these kind of notifications multiple times a year and has notified users to such threats in over 150 countries since 2021, per an updated Apple support page. The support page says that If Apple detects activity consistent with a mercenary spyware attack, we notify the targeted users in two ways:

° A Threat Notification will be displayed at the top of the page after the user has signed in to appleid.apple.com.

° Apple will send an email and iMessage notification to the email addresses and phone numbers associated with the user’s Apple ID.

Apple says these notifications will provide additional steps that notified users can take to help protect their devices, including enabling Lockdown Mode.

