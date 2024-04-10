Jonah Hill has rounded out the cast of “Outcome,” the dark comedy that he wrote and is directing and starring in for Apple.

Newcomers include Susan Lucci (“All My Children”), David Spade (“The Wrong Missy”), Laverne Cox (“Orange Is the New Black”), Kaia Gerber (“Palm Royale”), Roy Wood Jr. (“The Daily Show”) and Atsuko Okatsuka (“The Intruder”), reports Deadline.

No word on the roles to be played by the new cast members. As previously announced, Keanu Reeves leads the ensemble of the Apple Original Film, which will also star Cameron Diaz and Matt Bomer.

Co-written by Hill and Ezra Woods, “Outcome” follows Reef (Reeves), a damaged Hollywood star who must dive into the dark depths of his past to confront his demons and make amends after he is extorted with a mysterious video clip. An Apple Studios production, the film will be produced by Matt Dines, Ali Goodwin and Hill under their Strong Baby banner.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related