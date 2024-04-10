Independent browser companies in the European Union are seeing a spike in users in the first month after European Union (EU) legislation forced Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet’s Google to make it easier for users to switch to rivals, according to data provided to Reuters by six companies.

The early results are the results of the Digital Markets Act that forces big tech companies to offer mobile users the ability to select from a list of available web browsers from a “choice screen.” From the Reuters report:

° Cyprus-based Aloha Browser said users in the EU jumped 250% in March.

° Norway’s Vivaldi, Germany’s Ecosia and U.S.-based Brave have also seen user numbers rise following the new regulation.

° U.S.-based DuckDuckGo, which has about 100 million users, and its bigger rival, Norway-based Opera are also seeing growth in users.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related