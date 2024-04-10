Adobe has introduced the all-new Frame.io V4, an update of its creative collaboration platform designed to streamline and simplifiy workflows across content creation and production.

Emery Wells, co-Founder of Frame.io, and vice president, Creative Product Group at Adobe, says it’s designed to meet the complex needs of creative teams delivering personalized content at scale by centralizing feedback, helping to reduce rounds of revisions and accelerating the delivery of media assets. The next generation of frame.io will begin to roll out today in beta for Frame.io Free and Pro customers, and is planned to launch later this year for Team and Enterprise customers.

