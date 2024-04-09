Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles you should check out:

° From Cult of Mac: After Apple’s thunderous launch of the M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max chips a few months ago, these chips are expected to roll out as spec bumps in the MacStudio, Mac Pro and Mac mini later this year.

° From AppleInsider: Apple will debut a second short film from its “Prehistoric Planet Immersive” series for Apple Vision Pro users on April 19.

° From MacRumors: A prototype of Apple’s ill-fated AirPower wireless charger has been seen charging an Apple Watch for the first time.

° From GQ: Ex-Apple Music exec and Nine Inch Nails star Trent Reznor slams streaming services, claims they “make being an artist unsustainable.”

° From Deadline: Apple Original Films and Sony aren’t at CinemaCon this year, but they’ve dropped a trailer online to fire the week off, the plot under wraps, Greg Berlanti-directed space race movie, Fly Me to the Moon, which stars Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum.

° From the Apple Newsroom page: Members of L.A.’s Koreatown Run Club and New York’s Old Man Run Club join forces to take on the 300-plus-mile relay from Santa Monica to Las Vegas.

