Apple has released visionOS 1.1.2 for the Vision Pro. According to the company’s release notes, it provides bug fixes and is recommended for all Vision Pro users.

VisionOS 1.1.2 can be installed by going to the Settings app on the Apple Vision Pro, selecting the General section, and choosing Software Update. You’ll have to remove the spatial computer to install new software, with a progress bar available on the front EyeSight display.

Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today