Sandrine Holt (“Daredevil: Born Again”) and Corbin Bernsen (“The Curse”) have been tapped for recurring roles on “Your Friends and Neighbors,” Apple TV+’s upcoming drama eries created by Jonathan Tropper, reports Deadline.

The duo’s roles are under wraps. As previously announced, Jon Hamm leads the cast, which also includes Amanda Peet, Olivia Munn, Lena Hall, Hoon Lee, Mark Tallman, Aimee Carrero, Isabel Gravitt and Donovan Colan.

Here’s how “Your Friends and Neighbors” is described: Jon Hamm stars as Coop, a recently divorced hedge fund manager who, after being fired, resorts to stealing from the wealthy residents in his tony upstate New York suburb in order to keep his family’s lifestyle afloat. These petty crimes begin to reinvigorate him until he breaks into the wrong house at the wrong time.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related