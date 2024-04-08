Apple TV+’s “Palm Royale” makes the top 10 in one of the Reelgood Streaming Charts. It places seventh among the most watched TV shows.

The Top 10 Most-Watched This Week overall for March 28-April 3 are:

3 Body Problem (Netflix)

A Gentleman in Moscow (Paramount+ with Showtime)

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV (Max)

Road House (Prime Video)

Shōgun (Hulu)

Anatomy of a Fall (Hulu)

Poor Things (Hulu)

Oppenheimer (Peacock)

The Gentlemen (Netflix)

The Passion of the Christ (Roku Channel)

The Top 10 Most-Watched TV Shows This Week (March 28-April 3) are:

3 Body Problem (Netflix)

A Gentleman in Moscow (Paramount+ with Showtime)

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV (Max)

Shōgun (Hulu)

The Gentlemen (Netflix)

We Were the Lucky Ones (Hulu)

Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

The Chosen (Angel Studios)

Resident Alien (Peacock)

Apples Never Fall (Peacock)

The Top 10 Most-Watched Movies This Week (March 28-April 3) are:

Road House (Prime Video)

Anatomy of a Fall (Hulu)

Poor Things (Hulu)

Oppenheimer (Peacock)

The Passion of the Christ (Roku Channel)

American Fiction (MGM+)

Dune (Max)

Damsel (Netflix)

Ghostbusters: Afterlife (FuboTV)

Wonka (Max)

