Apple’s contract manufacturers and suppliers in India — including Foxconn, Tata, and Salcomp — are spearheading initiatives to provide housing for their employees, reports Inc42.

The plan includes the construction of over 78,000 units, with Tamil Nadu slated to receive the majority, around 58,000 units. The State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) is leading the construction of most housing units.

Apple’s ecosystem has already created 150,000 direct jobs in India.The shifting focus towards providing residential facilities for its factory workers. The move aligns with the industrial housing models seen in China and Vietnam.

This initiative, being carried out under a public-private partnership scheme, marks the largest such private sector endeavour in India, according to Inc.42. The funding model includes contributions from the central government (10-15%), state governments and entrepreneurs.

