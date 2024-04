Apple is offering a new Apple Pay promotions involving 7-Eleven, a convenience store chain with franchises and licenses 84,500 stores in 19 countries and territories as of January.

The promo: “Get $15 off when you spend $30 or more with Apple Pay on orders in the 7NOW® app, 7-Eleven’s delivery app. From pizza to snacks, check out with Apple Pay to save on your game day favorites from 7-Eleven. Now through April 8.”

Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today