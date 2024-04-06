MacRumors notes that Apple agreed to pay up to $14.4 million (CAD) to settle a class action lawsuit in Canada that alleged the company secretly throttled the performance of some iPhone models (the “Batterygate” brouhaha), and eligible customers can now submit a claim for payment.

In early March a British Columbia, Canada court has approved Apple’s $14.4 million settlement related to the iPhone battery throttling controversy in 2018. The “Batterygate” lawsuit alleged that Apple’s actions violated Consumer Protection Act legislation. In December 2017 Apple published an apology letter to customers in regards to the lawsuit for slowing down older phones to compensate for erratic battery performance.

The iPhone maker offered US$29 replacement batteries for those with an iPhone 6 or later. Apple also added more battery health information to iOS to let users know when the battery begins to compromise performance.

