Apple has argued before a U.S. appeals court that the ITC’s U.S. ban on Apple Watches with the pulse oximetry feature should be overturned, reports AppleInsider.

On April 5 April 5, the tech giant told the U.S. Court of Appeals’ that Masimo’s victory with the ITC was based on two flawed claims: the validity of Masimo’s affected patents, and that Masimo claimed it was making competing products.

At the hearing, Apple told the court that Masimo’s patents on the blood-oxygen measuring technology were invalid, according to AppleInsider. Attorneys for Apple also said that it has evidence Masimo’s claims of plans for a competing product at the time of original case in 2021 were “purely hypothetical,” with Masimo not having invested any funds into making such a product.

January decisions by the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit upheld two earlier decisions by a patent tribunal that favored Masimo in its intellectual property dispute with Apple over blood oxygen sensors in newer Apple Watch models. Apple is separately fighting to overturn a ban on U.S. Apple Watch imports imposed by the ITC.

Masimo, a medical tech firm, and Apple are in an longing legal battle in which the former alleges the latter unlawfully incorporated its pulse oximetry tech into the Apple Watch. Apple removed the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 from its online store on December 21. There was a brief ban on the import of such models into the U.S., but it’s been temporarily paused.

