Apple has struck a deal to license millions of images owned by Shutterstock, a stock image site, to use for artificial intelligence (AI) training, according to Reuters.

The value of the deal is apparently in the US$25-50 million range, and was said to have been signed in the months following the release of ChatGPT in late 2022. Apparently, multiple other big tech firms have made similar deals with Shutterstock, including Meta, Google and Amazon.

In December 2023, it was reported that Apple wants to partner with news publishers in deals that would allow it to train generative artificial intelligence systems on news content. The New York Times said the tech giant has approached publishers such as Vogue, Wired, Vanity Fair, Ars Technica, Glamour, The New Yorker, GQ, People, The Spruce, Serious Eats, Martha Stewart Living, Real Simple, Entertainment Weekly, and Better Homes & Gardens. The proposed deals are purported with at least US$50 million.

What Apple wants to do is license archives of the publications’ content. However, The New York Times said some of the publishers are “lukewarm” when it comes to Apple’s offer because, among other things, the terms e “too expansive” vague about exactly how the tech giant will apply generative AI to news.

