Prime Video took the lead in the U.S. streaming market with shares more than the combined size of Disney-owned companies: Hulu and Disney+, according to new data from JustWatch, an international streaming guide.

Meanwhile, Netflix maintains its stronghold with more than 2x the shares than that of Apple TV+. JustWatch says that leading streaming growth into 2024 are Apple TV+, Netflix, and Paramount+, each adding +1% to their shares. On the other hand, Hulu, Disney+, and Max struggled to keep up, individually suffering through a -1% decline since January.

According to JustWatch, here are the U.S. market shares of the following streaming services: Prime Video, 22%; Netflix, 21%; MAX, 14%; Disney+, 11%; Hulu, 10%; Apple TV+, 8%; and Paramount+, 8%.

