In a support document, Apple says it’s discontinuing the ability to make purchases with an Apple ID balance in Singapore starting July 1, 2024.

The tech giant say to spend your Apple ID balance before Apple discontinues the ability to make purchases with it in Singapore starting July 1, 2024. Any App Store & iTunes gift cards redeemed before then can still be used toward digital purchases. If you don’t use your Apple ID balance before July 1, Apple will begin issuing refunds for any remaining balance.

Apple Store gift cards are unaffected by this change, and you can continue to use them at Apple Stores.

