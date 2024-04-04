Apple TV+ has rounded out the cast for Jessica Chastain-led “The Savant” (its eight-episode limited series from writer/executive producer/showrunner Melissa James Gibson, Fifth Season and Anonymous Content), reports Deadline.

Jordana Spiro (“Ozark”), Trinity Lee Shirley (“Da Bottomz”), newcomer Toussain Francois Battiste (“Waiting for Godot”), Cole Doman (“Mutt”), Hannah Gross (“The Adults”), David Wilson Barnes (“George & Tammy”), Michael Mosley (“The Sinner”) and Dagmara Dominczyk (“Succession”) join previously announced Chastain, Nnamdi Asomugha and James Badge Dale.

Inspired by a true story published by Cosmopolitan, the storyline and character details are being kept under wraps for “The Savant,” which will be written and showrun by Emmy Award nominee Melissa James Gibson (“Anatomy of a Scandal,” “House of Cards,” “The Americans”), whose overall deal is based at FIFTH SEASON. Academy Award nominee, six-time Emmy Award winner and two-time DGA winner Matthew Heineman (“A Private War,” “Retrograde,” “Cartel Land”) will direct and serve as executive producer..

