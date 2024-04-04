Apple TV+ landed two awards at the 2024 Critics Choice Super Awards, which honor best in genre movies and TV series by Critics Choice Association members.

Idris Elba of “Hijack” was named “Best Actor in an Action Series, Limited Series, or Made-for-TV Movie.” Kurt Russell of “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” tied for “Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Seres, Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie” with Jarrell Jerome of “I’m a Virgo.”

Both series are currently streaming on Apple TV+. A second season of “Hijack” has been ordered, and “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” seems like a shoe-in for a second season order.

You can find a complete list of the 2024 Critics Choice Super Awards here.

