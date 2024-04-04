Apple TV+ has unveiled the trailer for the second season of “The Big Door Prize,” the character-driven comedy from Emmy Award-winning creator David West Read (“Schitt’s Creek”).

The 10-episode second season will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, April 24, with three episodes, followed by one new episode every Wednesday through June 12.

Here’s how season two, based on M.O. Walsh’s novel, is described: Season two follows the residents of Deerfield as the Morpho machine readies them for the mysterious “next stage.” As everyone’s potentials are exchanged for visions, new relationships form and new questions are asked. Dusty (Chris O’Dowd) and Cass (Gabrielle Dennis) decide to take time apart while Trina (Djouliet Amara) and Jacob (Sammy Fourlas) learn that they can shed their old labels. Giorgio (Josh Segarra) and Izzy (Crystal Fox) each find romance while Hana (Ally Maki) and Father Reuben (Damon Gupton) attempt to discover the purpose of the machine. Residents of the small town are once again left questioning what they thought they knew about their lives, their relationships, their potential and the Morpho itself.

“The Big Door Prize” features an ensemble cast led by Emmy Award winner O’Dowd, Dennis, Maki, Gupton, Segarra, Fox, Fourlas and Amara, and is produced by Skydance Television and CJ ENM/Studio Dragon.

Season two welcomes new and returning guest stars including Justine Lupe, Aaron Roman Weiner, Mary Holland, Patrick Kerr, Cocoa Brown, Carrie Barrett, Elizabeth Hunter, Jim Meskimen, Matt Dellapina and Melissa Ponzio.

Read serves as showrunner and executive producer, alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Matt Thunell for Skydance Television; Miky Lee, Jey-hyun Kim and Hyun Park for Studio Dragon; and Bill Bost and Sarah Walker. Steven Tsuchida, Heather Jack, Jordan Canning, Satya Bhabha and Declan Lowney direct the series.

