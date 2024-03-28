Currently, folks like me who wear prescription glasses have to get special, attachable lens to use with an Apple Vision Pros. Future versions of the spatial computer might eliminate this need.

Apple has filed for a patent (number US 20240103301 A1) for a head-mounted display device with vision correction.

About the patent filing

The patent relates generally to optical systems and, more particularly, to optical systems for head-mounted devices. Obviously, head-mounted devices such as virtual reality glasses and augmented reality glasses use displays to generate images and use lenses to present the images to the eyes of a user.

However, Apple says that, if care isn’t taken, a head-mounted device may be cumbersome and tiring to wear. Optical systems for head-mounted devices may be bulky and heavy and may not be sufficiently adjustable. Extended use of a head-mounted device with this type of optical system may be uncomfortable.

Part of the weight of the current Vision Pro is due to the magnetically attachable lens. Apple wants to overcome this with a spatial computer optical system that includes tunable cylindrical liquid crystal lenses that uses sensors to adapt to a user’s eyes.

Summary of the patent filing

Here’s Apple’s abstract of the patent filing: “A head-mounted display may include a display system and an optical system in a housing. The display system may have displays that produce images. Positioners may be used to move the displays relative to the eye positions of a user’s eyes. An adjustable optical system may include tunable lenses such as tunable cylindrical liquid crystal lenses. The displays may be viewed through the lenses when the user’s eyes are at the eye positions.

“A sensor may be incorporated into the head-mounted display to measure refractive errors in the user’s eyes. The sensor may include waveguides and volume holograms, and a camera for gathering light that has reflected from the retinas of the user’s eyes. Viewing comfort may be enhanced by adjusting display positions relative to the eye positions and/or by adjusting lens settings based on the content being presented on the display and/or measured refractive errors.”

About the Vision Pro

Demos of the Apple Vision Pro at Apple Stores in the U.S. can be reserved on Apple.com. To reserve a free Vision Pro demo online, go here, then follow the steps to book an appointment at your local Apple Store.

Pricing for the Vision Pro starts at US$3,499 with 256GB of storage. ZEISS Optical Inserts are available: $99 for reading lens and $149 for prescription lens.

