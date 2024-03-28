Apple offers US$199.99 travel case for the Vision Pro. Future versions may have built-in lens cleaners for use with the spatial computer.

Apple has filed for a patent (number US 20240100571 A1) for a “panel cleaning system” that would include a cleaner coupled with a base or a lid of case. The cleaner would be configured to clean a portion of the head-mounted device when the head-mounted device is inserted into and/or removed from the case.

A cleaner is positioned in the base cavity of the travel case and would be configured to contact a portion of a panel of the Vision Pro. The portion of the panel would overlay an external facing sensor located behind the panel, and the cleaner would have a contour that corresponds to a contour of the portion of the panel.

About the Vision Pro

Demos of the Apple Vision Pro at Apple Stores in the U.S. can be reserved on Apple.com. To reserve a free Vision Pro demo online, go here, then follow the steps to book an appointment at your local Apple Store.

Pricing for the Vision Pro starts at US$3,499 with 256GB of storage. ZEISS Optical Inserts are available: $99 for reading lens and $149 for prescription lens.

