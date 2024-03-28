Data from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) shows that Apple dominates sales of accessories for the iPhone buyers, especially when compared to accessory choices of Android smartphone buyers.

Those accessories include AirPods. CIRP based its results on its quarterly survey of all U.S. smartphone customers.

Among Bluetooth headsets, AirPods has the dominant share of iPhone buyers. Almost two-thirds of iPhone buyers with a Bluetooth headset own AirPods, while Samsung, the leading Android brand, accounts for less than 20% of Android smartphone buyers’ Bluetooth headsets

