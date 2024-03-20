Apple has landed 13 BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) Television Award nominations across four programs, including “Slow Horses,” “Silo,” “Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas” and “The Enfield Poltergeist.”

Apple’s hit espionage drama lands top category nominations for Best Drama Series and Best Supporting Actor Jack Lowden, while original holiday special “Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas” lands a Best Entertainment nomination and “The Enfield Poltergeist” scores a nod for Best Specialist Factual program.

With six BAFTA Television Award nominations in total, “Slow Horses” is also recognized for Best Editing: Fiction, Best Make Up & Hair Design and Best Sound: Fiction. Global hit, world-building drama series “Silo” nabs four nominations for Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, Best Original Music: Fiction and Best Special, Visual & Graphic Effects. “The Enfield Poltergeist” is also recognized for Best Sound: Factual.

These nominations mark the latest recognition from the BAFTA Television Awards for Apple TV+, following a Best Drama win in 2023 for globally acclaimed hit “Bad Sisters,” alongside a Best Supporting Actress win for series star Anne-Marie Duff and a Best Titles & Graphic Identity win for Peter Anderson Studio. Celebrated limited series “The Essex Serpent” also landed Best Costume Design for first-time BAFTA winner Jane Petrie in 2023. In 2022, “9/11: Inside the President’s War Room” won Editing: Factual and “1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything” won Sound: Factual.

The BAFTA Television Awards recognize the best British programs, performances and productions each year. The winners will be revealed in two ceremonies, including at the BAFTA Television Craft Awards on Sunday, April 28 and the BAFTA Television Awards on Sunday, May 12.

Apple landed 13 BAFTA Television Award nominations in total, including:

“Slow Horses”

Drama Series

Supporting Actor – Jack Lowden

Editing: Fiction – Sam Williams

Editing: Fiction – Zsófia Tálas

Make Up & Hair Design – Lucy Sibbick

Sound: Fiction

“Silo”

Costume Design – Charlotte Morris

Production Design – Gavin Bocquet, Amanda Bernstein

Original Music: Fiction – Atli Örvarsson

Special, Visual & Graphic Effects – Daniel Rauchwerger, Stefano Pepin, Richard Stanbury, Raphael Hamm, Ian Fellows

“Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas”

Entertainment

“The Enfield Poltergeist”

Specialist Factual

Sound: Factual – Nick Ryan, Ben Baird, Kirstie Howell, Jack Wensley, Jamie McPhee, Alexej Mungersdorff

“Slow Horses”

This darkly funny espionage drama follows a team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 due to their career-ending mistakes. Led by their brilliant but irascible leader, the notorious Jackson Lamb (Academy Award winner Gary Oldman), they navigate the espionage world’s smoke and mirrors to defend England from sinister forces.

“Silo”

Silo is the story of the last ten thousand people on earth, their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and any who try to find out face fatal consequences. Rebecca Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer, who seeks answers about a loved one’s murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don’t kill you, the truth will.

“Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas”

Recorded live at The Coliseum in London, one of London’s oldest and most beautiful theaters, the one-hour special features Emmy Award winner Hannah Waddingham ringing in the season with musical performances of beloved Christmas classics.

“The Enfield Poltergeist”

In 1977, the terrifying haunting of an everyday family in Enfield, London, dominated headlines across the United Kingdom and had a tremendous impact on an entire generation of children. The mysterious case forever changed ideas about the supernatural, and showed that it wasn’t just restricted to castles and stately homes but could be experienced by anyone, anywhere. The chilling story has inspired fictionalized versions of the case, including the film “The Conjuring 2,” a television series and two stage plays.

