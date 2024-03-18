Apple wants to make it easier to share content among its various devices. The company has been granted a patent (number US 11928303 B2) for “Shared-content Session User Interfaces.”

About the patent

In the patent Apple says that some techniques for communication and information sharing using electronic devices, “are generally cumbersome and inefficient.” For example, some existing techniques use a complex and time-consuming user interface, which may include multiple key presses or keystrokes. What’s more, existing techniques require more time than necessary, wasting user time and device energy.

Apple says the technique described in its patent provides electronic devices with faster, more efficient methods and interfaces for managing shared-content sessions. Such methods and interfaces optionally complement or replace other methods for managing shared-content sessions.

Summary of the patent

Here’s Apple’s abstract of the patent: “The present disclosure generally relates to user interfaces for managing shared-content sessions. In some embodiments, content is shared with a group of users participating in a shared-content session. In some embodiments, the content is screen-share content that is shared from one device to other participants of the shared-content session. In some embodiments, the content is synchronized content for which output of the content is synchronized across the participants of the shared-content session.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related