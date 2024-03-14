Feral Interactive has announced that Total War: PHARAOH, the latest entry in Creative Assembly’s historical strategy series, is now available on the Mac App Store.

Here’s how the game is described: Enveloped in a beautifully recreated Bronze Age world, Total War: PHARAOH sees the magnificent Egyptian civilisation on the brink of civil war. Epitomising Total War’s signature grand strategy in campaigns that stretch across Egypt and beyond, Total War: PHARAOH brings multiple ambitious throne seekers to the fight, each with a matching aim of reigning the eastern Mediterranean’s most coveted cultural centres. With multiple new campaign mechanics in play, and dramatic real-time battles that feature dynamic weather effects and wildfires, the path to the Pharaoh’s double crown is alluring but perilous.

The Mac App Store release also includes all content from the latest High Tide update, introducing two new Sea Peoples factions that employ a new horde style of gameplay to support their claim to the Egyptian land.

Total War: PHARAOH, available now on the Mac App Store costs US$39.99. The game is native to Apple Silicon, with full requirements detailed on the Mac App Store listing.

