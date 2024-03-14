According to the latest Canalys data, PC shipments (desktops, notebooks and workstations) in the United States grew 3.3% year-on-year to 16.7 million units in quarter four (Q4) 2023.

The research group says that the Mac’s marketshare grew 16.9% from Q4 of 2022 to Q4 of 2023 with sales growing from 2.1 million to 2.4 million. Canalys says that Apple now has 14.4% of the U.S. PC market, up from 12.7% in Q4 of 2022. Ahead of the Mac in the U.S. PC market are HP (27.9% market share), Dell (22.6%), and Lenovo (15.7%).

According to Canalys in Q4 of 2023, the U.S. consumer segment drove much of the growth during the holiday season with an impressive growth of 15.1% year-on-year. Commercial PC shipments experienced a minor decline of 2.2% year-on-year for the quarter, while the education segment witnessed a larger decline of 13.4%.

Canalys says that this marks the beginning of several projected quarters of growth over the next two years, with 2024 and 2025 anticipated to be strong for the U.S. PC market.

