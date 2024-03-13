According to a new paywalled Apple Report from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP), about half of recent Mac purchases are not made by long-time Apple loyalists, but are instead switchers from PCs and Chromebooks. According to the report:

° About one-third of Mac buyers in the past year were formerly Windows-based PC users.

° Google Chromebook owners represented 16% of new Mac customers.

° Almost 60% of Mac buyers in the last year were new to the platform.

