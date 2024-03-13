Apple TV+ has unveiled the trailer for “Franklin,” the upcoming, eight-part limited series starring and executive produced by Academy, Emmy and AFI Lifetime Achievement Award winner Michael Douglas.

Led by Douglas in the title role of Benjamin Franklin, “Franklin” will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on Friday, April 12, followed by one new episode every Friday through May 17.

Based on Pulitzer Prize winner Stacy Schiff’s book, “A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America,” “Franklin” explores the thrilling story of the greatest gamble of Benjamin Franklin’s career.

Here’s how the series is described: In December 1776, Franklin is world famous for his electrical experiments, but his passion and power are put to the test when — as the fate of American independence hangs in the balance — he embarks on a secret mission to France.

At age 70, without any diplomatic training, Franklin convinced an absolute monarchy to underwrite America’s experiment in democracy. By virtue of his fame, charisma and ingenuity, Franklin outmaneuvered British spies, French informers and hostile colleagues to engineer the Franco-American Alliance of 1778 and the peace treaty with Great Britain in 1783.

The eight-year French mission stands as Franklin’s most vital service to his country. Diplomats and historians still regard it as the greatest single tour of duty by an ambassador in our nation’s history, as without French aid, America could not have won the Revolution.

The drama also stars Noah Jupe (“A Quiet Place”) as Temple Franklin, Thibault de Montalembert (“Call My Agent!”) as comte de Vergennes, Daniel Mays (“Line of Duty”) as Edward Bancroft, Ludivine Sagnier (“Lupin”) as Madame Brillon, Eddie Marsan (“Ray Donovan”) as John Adams, Assaad Bouab (“Call My Agent!”) as Beaumarchais, Jeanne Balibar (“Irma Vep”) as Madame Helvetius and Théodore Pellerin (“There’s Someone Inside Your House”) as Marquis de Lafayette.

In addition to Douglas, the creative team includes Emmy and WGA Award-winning writer and executive producer Kirk Ellis (“John Adams”) and Emmy, WGA and Pulitzer Prize Award-nominated writer and executive producer Howard Korder (“Boardwalk Empire”). Emmy and DGA Award-winning director Tim Van Patten (“Masters of the Air,” “The Sopranos”) serves as director and executive producer. Richard Plepler executive produces through EDEN Productions, Tony Krantz through Flame Ventures, Philippe Maigret through ITV Studios America and Mark Mostyn also executive produce. Schiff also serves as co-executive producer. “Franklin” is a co-production between ITV Studios America and Apple Studios.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related