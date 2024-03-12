Over half of women in tech (57%) experience gender bias during their careers, and according to a new report, 1-in-4 say they experience gender bias monthly.

A new survey of more than 500 women currently working in technology-related fields found 1-in-3 women plan to leave their tech job within the next 2 years. The survey by SPR, a technology modernization firm, asked women in tech about the challenges they face at work. Here’s what they had to say:

50% say there is a gender pay gap at their company

2 in 5 say men are assumed to be more capable than women at their workplace

40% think it will take 10+ years before there’s equal gender diversity in tech

The most common experiences of gender bias include interactions with coworkers, promotion or professional advancement, and salary. In December 2023, SPR conducted a survey of 525 women from across the U.S. who currently work in the science, technology, engineering, or mathematics fields.

Job levels across respondents included analyst/associate (31%), manager (20%), entry level (17%), individual contributor (16%), and others (16%). Respondents ranged in age from 18-76 with an average age of 37.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related