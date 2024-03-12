Apple has updated the macOS version of GarageBand, its consumer music creation tool, to version 10.4.11 with a security fix.

According to Apple’s release notes, its fixes a security exploit that could lead to “unexpected app termination or arbitrary code execution” when processing a maliciously crafted file. Apple says a “use-after-free issue was addressed with improved memory management.”

You can download the latest version of GarageBand for macOS on the Mac App Store. It’s a free download.

