Apple has announced that Apple Arcade, its game streaming service, will launch five new titles in April.

New games Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop, Super Monsters Ate My Condo+, and Sago Mini Trips+ available on April 4 across Apple devices. On April 25, Crossy Road Castle and Solitaire Stories join more than a dozen titles delivering spatial gaming experiences on Apple Vision Pro. You can read more about the games here.

Alongside these new games, players can also look forward to brand-new updates coming soon for highly rated titles Game Room, Synth Riders, Hello Kitty Island Adventure, Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom, and SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit.

Apple Arcade is available for US$6.99 per month with a one-month free trial. Customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV receive three months of Apple Arcade for free. Apple Arcade is part of Apple One’s Individual ($19.95.), Family ($25.95 U.S.), and Premier ($37.95) monthly plans, with a one-month free trial.

Arcade Originals are playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro. App Store Greats are available on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Vision Pro. An Apple Arcade subscription gives a family of up to six unlimited access to all the games in its catalog.

Availability for the 200+ titles across devices varies based on hardware and software compatibility. Some content may not be available in all areas.

