Apple TV+ has announced that it will expand its award-winning comedy slate with a new 10-episode comedy starring and executive produced by Owen Wilson (“Loki,” “The Royal Tenenbaums,” “Midnight in Paris”) and created, written and executive produced by Jason Keller (“Ford v Ferrari”).

Starring Wilson in the lead role, the comedy follows Pryce Cahill, an over-the-hill, ex-pro golfer whose career was derailed prematurely 20 years ago. After he gets fired from his job at an Indiana sporting goods store and his wife walks out on him, Pryce hedges his bets entirely on a troubled 17-year-old golf phenom.

Hailing from Apple Studios, the untiled series will be directed by Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris (“Fleishman is in Trouble,” “Little Miss Sunshine,” “Battle of the Sexes”), and executive produced by Propagate Content’s Ben Silverman (“The Office”), Howard T. Owens and Rodney Ferrell, Entertainment 360’s Guymon Casady (upcoming “Ripley” and “The Fall Guy”), Piece of Work’s Lee Eisenberg and Natalie Sandy, Chris Moynihan, Keller and Wilson.

