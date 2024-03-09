Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of March 4-8.

° Apple has announced a new MacBook Air packing the M3 chip; the company says it’s up to 60% faster than the model with the M1 chip and up to 13x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Air. And the Air is available in a 15-inch version for the first time.

° Apple denies its App Store has been a barrier to competition in the digital music market.

° “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” was named Best Edited Documentary (Theatrical) at the 2024 American Cinema Editors’ ACE Eddie Awards.

° Apple iPhone sales in China fell 24% during the first six weeks of 2024.

° The iPhone now has 51.9% of Japan’s smartphone market.

° The IMAX experience is coming to the Apple Vision Pro.

° Apple has introduced transcripts for Apple Podcasts, a new feature designed to make podcasts more accessible and easier to navigate.

° Apple has released iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4 with, among other things, European Union-mandated app store changes.

° A federal appeals court has refused to hold five major technology companies, including Apple, liable over their alleged support for the use of child labor in cobalt mining operations in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

° Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) notes that laptops long ago became the most important Mac computer with the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air now account for 90% of Apple’s U.S. computer sales.

° Apple has opened its first Developer Center in Singapore, located in Singapore’s one-north district, a hub home to numerous startups and leading technology firms.

° Several philanthropies in partnership with Apple have announced over $4 million in grants through the Spyware Accountability Initiative to address the harms of the global spyware industry on society.

° Apple reportedly spent US$700 million on three films: “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Napoleon,” and “Argylle.” Was it money well spent?

° Talk of an Apple Car began at Apple long before most folks realize.

° Apple plans to release a 20.3-inch Mac laptop with a foldable screen in three years, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says.

° Apple may have canceled its Apple Car project, but the tech giant is still filing patents related to automotive technology.

° Apple has released macOS Sonoma 14.4, watchOS 10.4, tvOS 17.4, visionOS 1.1, and HomePod firmware 17.4.

° Apple has announced the upcoming opening of its eighth retail store in central Shanghai, China: Apple Jing’an.

° Emory Healthcare is switching to the Mac with the MacBook Air becoming its laptop for clinicians, reports Modern Healthcare.

° Apple is reportedly making about 8.5 million units of the 2024 iPad Pro.

