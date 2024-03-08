MedTech company KARL STORZ has released the CollaboratOR 3D app for the Apple Vision Pro. Designed in concert with software developer T1V, the app — available at the Apple App Store — is designed to complement the functionality of the integrated operating room solution known as OR1.

With the CollaboratOR 3D app for Apple Vision Pro, surgical staff can immerse themselves in 3D content from surgical procedures—without even entering the operating room, says Connie Padden, director of OR1 Technology Integration at KARL STORZ. This provides residents and surgeons with enhanced learning opportunities while allowing teams to scale their training efforts, she adds.

The CollaboratOR 3D app serves as an extension of the CollaboratOR, an interactive ecosystem for the OR1 integrated operating room. The app leverages Apple Vision Pro’s ability to blend digital content with the physical world, allowing for closer coordination, communication, and education among the surgical team, wherever they may be.

While not intended for use by the surgeon during surgery, CollaboratOR is designed to take full advantage of the breakthrough display, which offers exceptional 3D/4K surgical video quality provided by KARL STORZ endoscopy systems, says Padden.

About the Vision Pro

Demos of the Apple Vision Pro at Apple Stores in the U.S. can be reserved on Apple.com. To reserve a free Vision Pro demo online, go here, then follow the steps to book an appointment at your local Apple Store.

Pricing for the Vision Pro starts at US$3,499 with 256GB of storage. ZEISS Optical Inserts are available: $99 for reading lens and $149 for prescription lens.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related