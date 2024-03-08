The Commercial Observer reports that Apple is officially coming to Miami Worldcenter, the 27-acre megadevelopment in Downtown Miami, according to a leasehold agreement filed to Miami-Dade County.

Construction of the one-story, stand-alone retail building at 725 NE First Avenue has been underway since November. The US$12 million development, which sits on a 18,600-square-foot site, is at the corner of Northeast Eighth Street, just west of the Jewel Box retail building.

Miami Worldcenter is a large mixed-use development under construction and spanning several blocks in the Park West neighborhood of Miami, Florida, just north of downtown. One proposed residential building known as the Miami Worldcenter Signature Tower may rise to the maximum 749 feet above sea level permitted in that area.[5] The project will connect with the Brightline higher-speed rail system’s MiamiCentral station.

