Apple Original Film’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” was among film winners are the 39th Artios Awards, which the Casting Society handed out Thursday in three ceremonies spanning two continents. See the full winners list here.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” won in the “Feature Big Budget – Drama” category. Casting directors honored were Ellen Lewis, René Haynes, and Kate Sprance.

The 2024 Artios Awards — which celebrate excellence in casting across feature films, TV and theater — were presented in three ceremonies hosted by Niecy Nash-Betts at the Beverly Hilton in Los Anegles, Alex Edelman at the Edison Ballroom in Manhattan and Samantha Morton at the White City House in London.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related