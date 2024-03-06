Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles you should check out:

° From MacRumors: An early benchmark result for the new MacBook Air has surfaced, providing a closer look at the M3 chip’s performance in Apple’s latest laptops.

° From AppleInsider: Investment firm Wedbush has told its clients that it is maintaining its price target for Apple, despite what it describes as a horror show of current problems.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple has revised its App Store rules in the EU in response to developer feedback.

° From CNBC (a free subscription is required to read the entire article): Apple stock could fall another 5%.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the MacVoices Live! panel discussion with the monster panel of Chuck Joiner, Dave Ginsburg, Brian Flanigan-Arthurs, Marty Jencius, Eric Bolden, Ben Roethig, Web Bixby, Jeff Gamet, Guy Serle, Jim Rea, and Mark Fuccio starts out with the cancellation of Project Titan, aka “Apple Car” in spite of the fact that it was never officially announced.

