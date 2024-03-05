The IMAX experience is coming to the Apple Vision Pro, according to an IMAX tweet.

From the tweet: This one is for the ultimate IMAX fan – IMAX’s new Apple Vision Pro app fully immerses you in a state-of-the-art, private 1.43:1 theatre. Now screening IMAX Documentaries including A Beautiful Planet 3D, Pandas 3D, Super Power Dogs 3D, and Deep Sky plus select trailers for upcoming theatrical releases.

About the Vision Pro

Demos of the Apple Vision Pro at Apple Stores in the U.S. can be reserved on Apple.com. To reserve a free Vision Pro demo online, go here, then follow the steps to book an appointment at your local Apple Store.

Pricing for the Vision Pro starts at US$3,499 with 256GB of storage. ZEISS Optical Inserts are available: $99 for reading lens and $149 for prescription lens.

