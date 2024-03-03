Another day, another lawsuit. A class action complaint has been filed against Apple, claiming that users of iCloud are paying inflated prices for cloud storage by violating antitrust laws, reports AppleInsider.

The class action complain was filed on March 1 at the handed to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. It accuses Apple of violations of the Sherman Act and Clayton Act. The violations, the filing states, are due to Apple’s operations of iCloud.

According to AppleInsider, the lawsuit alleges:

° Apple has established an “illegal monopoly” due to its iOS cloud-based storage policies.

° The tech giant may have required Apple device owners to only use iCloud products to back up certain file types.

° Apple’s assertion that storing restricted files on iCloud is for security reasons doesn’t make sense as the company uses infrastructure provided by other tech companies, including Google, Microsoft, and Amazon.

° Apple’s gross margins were an average of 78% for iCloud, and exceeds 80% for the most popular sub-50GB plans.

