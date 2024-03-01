Atom Studios has launched new iPhone 15 Split Silicone cases, powered by Alara, that purportedly reduce exposure to cellphone radiation by up to 75%.

Designed for the eco-conscious and tech-savvy consumer, the latest cases blend functionality, fashion-forward design and enhanced radiation protection to give consumers one less thing to worry about, according to Atom Studios CEO Jason Ellis.

The average American spends around seven hours a day on their phone—many people constantly have their phones next to their bodies. The team at Atom Studios has integrated Alara technology from Alara Inc.—proven to reduce EMF cell phone radiation while maintaining the phone’s signal strength, Ellis says The case interacts with the phone’s internal antenna, reshaping the phone’s electromagnetic field and redirecting harmful radiation away from the head and body, he adds.

The cases are quick charge and MagSafe compatible, fortified with 50% larger magnets to ensure a secure attachment and provide 10-foot drop protection, including a 1mm raised edge safeguarding screens and cameras. Priced at US$99.99, the Atom Studios Split Silicone Cases Powered by Alara can be purchased on the Atom Studios website and are available in arctic gray, taupe, midnight plum and powder blue. In line with its environmental philosophy, Atom Studios has partnered with Ecologi to plant a tree with every purchase.

