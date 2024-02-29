MacPaw, a macOS and iOS software development company, has announced the beta version of Setapp mobile in the European Union (EU), slated to be available this April.

MacPaw’s Setapp is the first subscription-based platform offering a curated collection of Mac and iOS apps to users. The platform empowers developers by aligning rewards with apps’ usage and market value, fostering a thriving ecosystem of innovation, according to Oleksandr Kosovan, CEO and Founder of MacPaw. Now, Setapp will be available directly on iOS devices, allowing for a more integrated and convenient user experience.

Kosovan says this expansion promises a diverse selection of premium applications for users and a supportive environment for developers. For users, Setapp offers a single subscription service to a curated collection of premium macOS and iOS apps. Kosovan says he beta version will showcase a carefully selected assortment of apps, including fan favorites from the Setapp catalog. Categories include, but are not limited to: productivity and business tools; creative and design software: lifestyle and productivity: utility apps; and specialized professional tools.

Those interested in access to Setapp Mobile are invited to join the waitlist. Also, MacPaw is actively seeking iOS developers eager to join Setapp Mobile. Developers interested in joining Setapp on iOS can apply through the platform here.

