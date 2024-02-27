Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles you should check out:

° From MacRumors: Netflix subscribers who still pay their monthly fees through the App Store in-app purchase system will soon need to add a new payment method to keep their accounts active, Netflix is telling customers.

° From MusicTech: Logic Pro and GarageBand users: Cory Wong just launched a sample and loop-loaded Producer Pack – and you can get it for free now.

° From 9to5Mac: After being solidly panned by 9to5Mac readers, editors, and major retail chains, a series of polls on social media sites saw the majority of owners describe them as “junk.”

° From The Financial Times (a subscription is required to read the article): Apple’s blocking of web apps in Europe looks set to spark another antitrust investigation.

° From AppleInsider: Apple’s annual shareholder meeting is being held on February 28, with shareholder proposals pushing for transparency from Apple on AI and addressing concerns held by conservative politicians, but Apple advises voting “against.”

° From Deadline: The Supreme Court is hearing oral arguments in two cases that could shape the future of social media platforms.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Chuck Joiner, David Ginsburg, Marty Jencius, Eric Bolden, Ben Roethig, Jeff Gamet, Jim Rea, Mark Fuccio, and Brian Flanigan-Arthurs engage in a discussion about the radically conflicting reports of Apple Vision Pro returns, the media properties that seemed to be looking for a story that wasn’t, and what the realities were.

