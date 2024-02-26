Not only is “Oppenheimer” Peacock’s most-streamed title of all time, it was also the #1 most-streamed title on ANY streaming service last week, though Apple TV+ still had two shows/movies in the top 10.

Reelgood Streaming Charts monitor 20 Million viewing decisions each month across every streaming platform in the US. Feel free to use the attached graphics for a write-up.

“True Detective” on MAX was next on the chart thanks to an all-new Season 4, taking No. 2 overall and No. 1 on the TV Top 10 chart. Season 4 premiered on January 14th with a Reelgood Popularity Score of 94.

“One Day” shot up to No. 8 on the Top 10 Most-Watched Overall (Movies and Shows) after a strong debut the previous week as No. 7 on Top 10 TV Shows.

“Tracker” saw a bump on Paramount +, taking fourth place with a Reelgood Popularity Score of 69, and was followed by “The Tourist” and “The Holdovers.” “The Holdovers” debuted last week as No. 1 on the Top 10 Most-Watched Overall (Movies and Shows).

