No wonder the Apple Vision Pro is so pricey: one estimate from research firm Omdia— as noted by CNBC — puts the “bill of materials” for the headset at US$1,542, and that doesn’t include the costs of research and development, packaging, marketing or Apple’s profit margin. From the report:

° The most expensive part in the headset is the 1.25 inch Sony Semiconductor display that goes in front of the user’s eye. Apple pays about $228 for the “Micro OLED” displays it uses, according to the Omdia estimate. Each Vision Pro needs two of them, one for each eye. Sony Semiconductor declined CNBC’s request to comment for this story.

° The second most expensive part in the Vision Pro is the company’s main processor, which includes Apple’s M2 chip, the same chip it uses in the MacBook Air, and the R1 chip, which is a custom processor to handle video feeds and other sensors on the device.

Bill of materials estimates don’t take into account research and development costs, packaging or shipping. They also don’t take into account capital expenditures that can add up-front costs to big parts orders, but they’re useful for people in the manufacturing world to get an idea of how expensive the parts are in any given device.

About the Vision Pro

Demos of the Apple Vision Pro at Apple Stores in the U.S. can be reserved on Apple.com. To reserve a free Vision Pro demo online, go here, then follow the steps to book an appointment at your local Apple Store.

Pricing for the Vision Pro starts at US$3,499 with 256GB of storage. ZEISS Optical Inserts are available: $99 for reading lens and $149 for prescription lens.

