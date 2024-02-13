According to the International Data Corporation ’s (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, India’s smartphone market shipped 146 million smartphones in 2023, with a nominal 1% growth YoY (year-over-year). And it was good news for the iPhone.

The country’s super-premium segment (US$800+) registered the highest growth of 86%, with its share up from 4% to 7%. The iPhone14/13/14 Plus together accounted for 54% of shipments, followed by the Galaxy S23+/S23/S22+/S23 Ultra with 22% share. Overall, Apple led the segment with a share of 68%, followed by Samsung at 30%.

IDC says Apple had a stellar year, finishing at 9 million units, despite having the highest ASP [average selling price] of US$940. This was led by previous generation iPhone models and its push for local manufacturing. Its iPhone 13/14 were among the Top 5 shipped models annually.

According to IDC, the second half of the year saw India’s smartphone market grow by 11% compensating for the sharp 10% decline in the first half. The fourth quarter grew by 26% YoY with shipments of 37 million units, as the second half of the quarter saw stronger than expected shipments with several new model launches.

