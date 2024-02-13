Cruise LLC has hired experienced automotive safety leader Steve Kenner, a former Apple exec, as its chief safety officer.

He’ll oversee Cruise’s safety management systems and operations, working in direct partnership with the Cruise Board of Directors. In his new role, Kenner will report to Cruise President and Chief Administrative Officer Craig Glidden.

Kenner has previously worked at Uber, Aurora, and Apple. While at Apple, he was an exec in charge of safety and regulatory activities for the Special Projects Group, an arm that likely handled the development of the long-rumored Apple Car as part of “Project Titan.”

Kenner holds an MBA from Stanford University and graduated from Kettering University (formerly known as General Motors Institute) with a B.S. in mechanical engineering.

Cruise LLC is an American self-driving car company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 2013 by Kyle Vogt and Dan Kan, Cruise tests and develops autonomous car technology.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related