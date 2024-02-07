Consumer Intelligence Research Partners Apple issued its quarterly earnings last week. Predictably, iPhone dominated the results and the discussion. For the past several years, Services has been Apple’s second-largest segment. It is bigger than each of iPad, Mac, Wearables, Home, and Accessories. It also has grown the fastest compared to all other segments.

Apple has a diverse and robust Services segment. New survey data from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) tracks much of it, including iCloud storage, AppleCare extended warranties, Apple Music and Apple TV streaming services, and media services such as Apple Podcasts and Apple News. Unfortunately, the survey methods don’t capture App Store revenues, but, based the data, CIRP continues to see an uneven uptake of the broad range of services across all Apple customers.

The most successful product, as measured by market penetration (though perhaps the least expensive) remains expanded iCloud storage. Sixty percent of Apple customers pay for more than the standard free 5GB allotment.The least successful service, at least in terms of penetration, remains AppleCare extended warranties for iPhone at 15%. AppleCare extended warranties for iPad have greater penetration, at 31%.

